Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has been scoring films ever since 2003, when he composed the music for the documentary Bodysong. Lately, though, Greenwood has been extremely busy with that particular side hustle. Just last week, Greenwood released his score for Spencer, the new Pablo Larrain film about Princess Diana. Greenwood also did some score cues for Licorice Pizza, the forthcoming movie from his longtime collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. And today, we get to hear a whole other Jonny Greenwood soundtrack album.

Greenwood’s latest score — and the one that might be likeliest to finally win him an Oscar — is the one he did for The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion’s new Netflix Western that stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. The movie is in limited release now, though it won’t be on Netflix until next month. Today, though, Greenwood has released the soundtrack album, which is heavy on acoustic instruments and mournful horns. As with most Greenwood scores, there’s a playful sense of tension running all through this thing. We’ve already posted two tracks from the score, but now you can hear the whole thing below.

The score for The Power Of The Dog is out now on Lakeshore/Invada. It’s pretty sure that you can hear the soundtrack for a big awards-season hopeful on the Bandcamp page for the indie label founded by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow.

