Up until now, Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza has been shrouded in mystery. The film is a coming-of-age period piece set in the ’70s, and its main star is Alana Haim, the youngest of the HAIM sisters. The film’s trailer has reportedly aired before random screenings in Los Angeles, but now we all get to see it for ourselves. It looks great!

There’s not a whole lot of plot in the Licorice Pizza trailer, but Alana Haim definitely appears to be the film’s protagonist. Up until now, Haim’s only non-music-video acting experience has been in the Documentary Now! TV series and in the Netflix Lonely Island short The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. But Paul Thomas Anderson has directed a whole lot of HAIM videos, the most recent of which is last year’s “Man From The Magazine” clip.

Licorice Pizza has a cast full of heavy hitters, including Tom Waits, who seems to be playing a movie director and who is definitely using his full Tom Waits Voice. The trailer also features Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Benny Safdie, and PTA’s wife Maya Rudolph. Alana Haim’s co-lead is Cooper Hoffman, the son of PTA’s late collaborator Philip Seymour Hoffman. Up until now, Cooper has never been in a movie. (The cast of Licorice Pizza reportedly also includes Ben Stiller, John C. Reilly, AND Christopher Walken but none of their names are in the trailer or on the poster.) The trailer is set to David Bowie’s “Life On Mars?,” and it’s the kind of thing that will get you excited to see a movie. Watch it below.

Jonny Greenwood, frequent PTA collaborator and Radiohead member, said in a since-deleted tweet that he “only wrote a couple of cues for it” and that “the score is all 70’s source cues (and all the better for that).”