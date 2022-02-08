Watch Liam Gallagher Play “Everything’s Electric” Live For The First Time At The BRIT Awards

Last week Liam Gallagher released his new single “Everything’s Electric,” featuring Dave Grohl on drums. Today he gave the song — the lead single from his upcoming C’mon You Know — its live debut at the BRIT Awards. Grohl was unfortunately not behind the kit, but it still sounded like pretty solid faux-asis. Check out the video from the O2 Arena in London:

Earlier in the show, Anne-Marie fell off the stage during her performance of “Kiss My (Uh Oh),” prompting comparisons to Madonna’s fall at the 2015 BRITs.