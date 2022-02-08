Watch The Crown‘s Emma Corrin Perform With Little Simz At The BRIT Awards

Last night, UK rapper Little Simz performed a medley of “Introvert” and “Woman” at the 2022 BRIT Awards, where she was joined by The Crown star Emma Corrin in a surprise appearance. Wearing a wide-brim hat, Corrin recited the spoken-word verse she does off of “Introvert.”

Simz was nominated for four awards last night, including MasterCard Album Of The Year (for last year’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert), Artist Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. She ultimately took home the ward for Best New Artist. Watch the duo’s performance at the O2 Arena below.