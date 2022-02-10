Next month, the tunefully grimy post-hardcore warriors Drug Church will release their new album Hygiene, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s truly great Cheer. (Drug Church also released the Tawny EP last year, but still, four years between full-lengths is a long time.) Drug Church have already shared the early singles “Million Miles Of Fun,” “Detective Lieutenant,” and “World Impact.” Today, they’ve dropped one last song before the full album arrives.

Drug Church’s new single is a catchy, propulsive little number about how all your friends are in your business all the time, telling you what to think and dragging you down to their level. Drug Church leader Patrick Kindlon, an extremely good interview, shares his lead vocals with Carina Zachary, from the New York band Husbandry, and the two of them describe a truly dire state of affairs: “These friends police your views, intent, and mood/ They sure do a lot.” Check it out below.

Hygiene is out 3/11/22 on Pure Noise Records. Check out our Drug Church feature here.