The Dublin alt-rock Band To Watch Pillow Queens are in the middle of rolling out their second album, Leave The Light On. Back in January they shared the album’s opening track, “Be By Your Side,” and today they’ve returned with another single, “Hearts & Minds.” It’s a hearty, sweeping rocker that reminds me of both pop-leaning 1990s radio rock and 2000s indie staples like Arcade Fire and TV On The Radio. “You came to worship,” Pamela Connolly sings, “but the godless kind.”

Connolly explains:

“Hearts & Minds” is about experiencing the feeling of being a teenager again. The insecurities about body image and ability when it comes to being a musician that’s seeing themselves recorded and pictured, as well as commented on. It deals with the idea of imposter syndrome when it comes to an industry that favours the male form and the insecurity of not being able to be effortless with your movements.

Below, watch the “Hearts & Minds” video, directed by Greg Purcell and Georgia Kelly.

Leave The Light On is out 4/1 on Royal Mountain.