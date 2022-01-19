Just about a year ago, we named the Dublin group Pillow Queens a Band To Watch on the strength of their debut In Waiting. Since then, we’ve heard from them here and there, including when they covered the Cranberries and when they offered the standalone single “Rats.” Now, they’re about to return with a sophomore outing. It’s called Leave The Light On and it’s out at the beginning of April.

Along with the announcement, Pillow Queens have shared a new song called “Be By Your Side.” “This song is about the mechanisms that are used to hide your vulnerabilities and carry on,” singer/bassist Pamela Connolly said in a statement. “But also, the feeling of being about to burst and how cathartic it could be to allow yourself to let your emotions out and feel the world around you. This was one of the first songs we finished on the album as it was the quickest to become fully realized by all of us.”

Check it out below via director Kate Dolan’s music video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Be By Your Side”

02 “The Wedding Band”

03 “Hearts & Minds”

04 “House That Sailed Away”

05 “Delivered”

06 “Well Kept Wife”

07 “No Good Woman”

08 “Historian”

09 “My Body Moves”

10 “Try Try Try”

TOUR DATES:

03/14-03/19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel SF

03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

03/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/02 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

04/04 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr.

04/06 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/09 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

04/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/14 – New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

04/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

05/05 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/06 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo

05/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

05/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

05/11 – London, UK @ Scala

05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle And Falcon

05/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Festival

07/02 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

10/01 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar St.

10/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar St.

10/07 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolan’s

10/08 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

10/14 – Belfast, Ireland @ The Empire

10/15 – Galway, Ireland @ The Roisin Dubh

10/16 – Galway, Ireland @ The Roisin Dubh

10/20 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ The Set Theatre

Leave The Light On is out 4/1 via Royal Mountain Records.