Pillow Queens – “Be By Your Side”
Just about a year ago, we named the Dublin group Pillow Queens a Band To Watch on the strength of their debut In Waiting. Since then, we’ve heard from them here and there, including when they covered the Cranberries and when they offered the standalone single “Rats.” Now, they’re about to return with a sophomore outing. It’s called Leave The Light On and it’s out at the beginning of April.
Along with the announcement, Pillow Queens have shared a new song called “Be By Your Side.” “This song is about the mechanisms that are used to hide your vulnerabilities and carry on,” singer/bassist Pamela Connolly said in a statement. “But also, the feeling of being about to burst and how cathartic it could be to allow yourself to let your emotions out and feel the world around you. This was one of the first songs we finished on the album as it was the quickest to become fully realized by all of us.”
Check it out below via director Kate Dolan’s music video.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Be By Your Side”
02 “The Wedding Band”
03 “Hearts & Minds”
04 “House That Sailed Away”
05 “Delivered”
06 “Well Kept Wife”
07 “No Good Woman”
08 “Historian”
09 “My Body Moves”
10 “Try Try Try”
TOUR DATES:
03/14-03/19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel SF
03/27 – Seattle, WA @ Clock-Out Lounge
03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
03/30 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/02 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
04/04 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr.
04/06 – Saint Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04/09 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
04/11 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
04/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/14 – New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge
04/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
05/05 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/06 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo
05/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
05/10 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
05/11 – London, UK @ Scala
05/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Castle And Falcon
05/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
06/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Festival
07/02 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
10/01 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar St.
10/02 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar St.
10/07 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolan’s
10/08 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue
10/14 – Belfast, Ireland @ The Empire
10/15 – Galway, Ireland @ The Roisin Dubh
10/16 – Galway, Ireland @ The Roisin Dubh
10/20 – Kilkenny, Ireland @ The Set Theatre
Leave The Light On is out 4/1 via Royal Mountain Records.