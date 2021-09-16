Pillow Queens – “Rats”

New Music September 16, 2021 11:09 AM By Tom Breihan

Pillow Queens – “Rats”

New Music September 16, 2021 11:09 AM By Tom Breihan

Fuzzed-up, sincere Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens self-released their debut album In Waiting last year. Since then, they’ve covered the Cranberries, played on American TV, and become a Stereogum Band To Watch. Today, Pillow Queens announce that they’ve signed with Royal Mountain Records, and they’ve also dropped a new single. It rocks, and so does its video.

The new Pillow Queens song is called “Rats,” and it’s actually been a staple of the band’s live shows for a while. The band recorded the song with their In Waiting collaborator Tommy Mclaughlin, and the song uses a sample — taken from a pre-pandemic gig — of the crowd singing along euphorically. The song itself is a big, hooky rocker and a prime example of what this band does well. The Michael Maxxis-directed video tells a fantastical story of a romance between people working as kitchen staff at a Pillow Queens gig. It’s the kind of video that might make you like the song more. Check it out below.

In a press release, Pillow Queens guitarist Pamela Connolly says:

Filming the video for “Rats” was catharsis at its best. After 18 months of no gigs and being inside, we finally got a chance to gather in a venue and simulate a real life gig with some of our closest friends. The chant section towards the end of the song is usually a highlight of our live set and we had really missed that energy, so having a chance to recreate that was really special.

Lyrically, the song deals with a moment of madness brought about by a mundane life where you have resigned your creativity and drive. The song flashes through a work-work-drink repeat existence and delves into feelings of low self esteem and apathy. The screaming chorus, while spouting similar themes, boils over with frustration and recklessness that threatens to topple its own meagre existence.

“Rats” is out now on Royal Mountain Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Tommy Page’s “I’ll Be Your Everything”

    4 days ago

    Drake Has Nine Of This Week’s Top 10 Singles

    3 days ago

    Nicki Minaj Skipping Met Gala Because She Won’t Get Vaccinated

    3 days ago

    Todd Rundgren Details His Frustrations Working With Kanye West On Donda

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest