Pillow Queens – “Rats”

Fuzzed-up, sincere Dublin indie rockers Pillow Queens self-released their debut album In Waiting last year. Since then, they’ve covered the Cranberries, played on American TV, and become a Stereogum Band To Watch. Today, Pillow Queens announce that they’ve signed with Royal Mountain Records, and they’ve also dropped a new single. It rocks, and so does its video.

The new Pillow Queens song is called “Rats,” and it’s actually been a staple of the band’s live shows for a while. The band recorded the song with their In Waiting collaborator Tommy Mclaughlin, and the song uses a sample — taken from a pre-pandemic gig — of the crowd singing along euphorically. The song itself is a big, hooky rocker and a prime example of what this band does well. The Michael Maxxis-directed video tells a fantastical story of a romance between people working as kitchen staff at a Pillow Queens gig. It’s the kind of video that might make you like the song more. Check it out below.

In a press release, Pillow Queens guitarist Pamela Connolly says:

Filming the video for “Rats” was catharsis at its best. After 18 months of no gigs and being inside, we finally got a chance to gather in a venue and simulate a real life gig with some of our closest friends. The chant section towards the end of the song is usually a highlight of our live set and we had really missed that energy, so having a chance to recreate that was really special. Lyrically, the song deals with a moment of madness brought about by a mundane life where you have resigned your creativity and drive. The song flashes through a work-work-drink repeat existence and delves into feelings of low self esteem and apathy. The screaming chorus, while spouting similar themes, boils over with frustration and recklessness that threatens to topple its own meagre existence.

“Rats” is out now on Royal Mountain Records.