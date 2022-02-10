It’s been five years since Ibeyi, the duo of twin sisters Lisa-Kaindé and Naomi Díaz, released Ash, their last album. Last year, Ibeyi came back with “Recurring Dream,” a song from the movie How To Stop A Recurring Dream, and “Made Of Gold,” a collaboration with the UK rapper Pa Salieu. Today, Ibeyi have announced plans to release Spell 31, their third album, this spring.

The Díaz sisters wrote, produced, and recorded Spell 31 themselves, with input from longtime collaborator and XL Recordings boss Richard Russell. Ibeyi got the album’s title from the Ancient Egyptian Book Of The Dead. The LP features that Pa Salieu collab “Made Of Gold,” and it’s also got contributions from Jorja Smith, Berwyn, and the Díaz sisters’ parents. (Their father, it’s worth noting, is Buena Vista Social Club percussionist Anga Díaz.) The LP also has a sort of cover of Black Flag’s “Rise Above,” which should be interesting.

Today, Ibeyi have dropped the video for their new single “Sister 2 Sister,” rides a spartan, architecturally precise dance beat and which samples Ibeyi’s own 2014 single “River.” Director Colin Solal Cardo‘s video features a whole lot of choreography, and it highlights the sisters’ camaraderie. Check out that video and the Spell 31 tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sangoma”

02 “O Inle”

03 “Made Of Gold” (Feat. Pa Salieu)

04 “Sister 2 Sister”

05 “Creature (Perfect)”

06 “Tears Are Our Medicine”

07 “Foreign Country”

08 “Lavender & Red Roses” (Feat. Jorja Smith)

09 “Rise Above” (Feat. Berwyn)

10 “Los Muertos”

Spell 31 is out 5/6 on XL Recordings.