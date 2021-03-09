Ibeyi – “Recurring Dream”

Gio Kardava

New Music March 9, 2021 10:31 AM By Tom Breihan

Ibeyi – “Recurring Dream”

Gio Kardava

New Music March 9, 2021 10:31 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s been a while since we last heard from Ibeyi, the duo of French-Cuban twin sisters Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz. The last song that Ibeyi released was called “Cleo Who Takes Care Of You,” and it came out more than two years ago on a compilation of songs inspired by Alfonso Cuarón’s movie Roma. (Remember Roma? Great movie! Feels like it came out in a different geological epoch!) So it’s cool to report that Ibeyi are back with a new single.

Like “Cleo Who Takes Care Of You,” Ibeyi’s new track “Recurring Dream” comes attached to a motion picture. The song is from the soundtrack of a new movie called How To Stop A Recurring Dream. The film is a drama about a teenage girl who kidnaps her younger sister and runs away to prevent a family separation, and it’s the feature-length directorial debut of Ed Morris, who previously directed Ibeyi’s videos for the tracks “River,” “Ghosts,” and “Deathless.”

“Recurring Dream” is a pretty, contemplative electronic pop song that reminds me a bit of Homogenic-era Björk. XL Recordings boss Richard Russell produced the track; he’s previously collaborated with Ibeyi as part of his Everything Is Recorded project. Check out “Recurring Dream” and the trailer for How To Stop A Recurring Dream below.

“Recurring Dream” is out now on XL. How To Stop A Recurring Dream is out digitally today.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl”

    2 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Grimes Signs To Columbia Records

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest