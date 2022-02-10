We Broke Down This Month’s Wealth Of Notable Indie Releases On The New Callin Me Maybe
In case you haven’t noticed, there are a shit-ton of heavily anticipated indie albums dropping this month, including grand returns from Mitski and Spoon and double-disc masterpieces from Big Thief and Beach House. The quality runs much deeper than that, though, including debut albums from recent Bands To Watch caroline and King Hannah and exciting metamorphoses from the likes of Shamir, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and Black Country, New Road. We could go on — and we did, in fact, go on during this week’s installment of our live podcast Callin Me Maybe. Listen to the episode here.