Snoop Dogg Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault & Battery

A woman in California is suing Snoop Dogg, claiming that the rapper sexually assaulted her after a 2013 show in Anaheim. According to TMZ, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, is accusing both Snoop and his longtime associate Bishop Don Magic Juan of forcing her to perform oral sex on them.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe — a model and dancer, according to TMZ — claims that Bishop Don Magic Juan offered her a ride home after Snoop’s show and drove her, instead, to his house after she fell asleep in the car. She alleges that she woke up at his house later that night to find him sexually assaulting her. She also claims that he drove her to Snoop’s studio the next day to talk about a potential job and that Snoop followed her into the bathroom at the studio, forcing her to perform oral sex again.

The woman believes that Snoop wouldn’t hire her because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex.” She’s suing Snoop and Bishop Don Magic Juan for sexual battery, sexual assault, and a violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, according to Pitchfork. Her lawsuit also names four companies: Gerber & Co, the Broadus Collection, Casa Verde Capital, and Merry Jane Events.

TMZ reports that Snoop denies the claims and that he called the woman a “gold digger” on Instagram. (That post appears to be deleted now.) The lawsuit comes during a busy time for Snoop, who announced last night that he’d bought Death Row Records, the record label where he started his career. Snoop is set to release his new album B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row) tomorrow, and he’s scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show this weekend.