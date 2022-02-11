Stream Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales Mo’ Tales Deluxe Edition

New Music February 11, 2022 12:14 AM By James Rettig

Jazmine Sullivan has followed up last year’s Heaux Tales with a new deluxe edition called Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales, which essentially amounts to a whole other Heaux Tales with 10 tracks in total, including an interlude from Issa Rae and the previously released single “Tragic.”

Sullivan was nominated for three Grammys as a result of Heaux Tales: Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. Results for those won’t be revealed until April.

Listen to Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales below.

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales is out now via RCA.

