2022 Grammys Rescheduled For April

News January 18, 2022 3:37 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, the Recording Academy announced that the 2022 Grammys would be postponed from their planned date of January 31 due to the omicron surge. Now, per The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammys have a new date and location. The 64th edition of the awards show will take place on April 3, and it will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show was previously set to be held at the Crypto.com (fka Staples) Arena in Los Angeles.

The 2022 Grammy nominations were revealed back in November.

Comments

