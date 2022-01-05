2022 Grammys Postponed Amid Omicron Surge

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been postponed, as the Recording Academy announced today. The awards show was set to take place on January 31. No new date has been set.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show,” the official statement reads, continuing:

The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.

Last year’s Grammys were also postponed due to coronavirus concerns. That show too was supposed to take place on January 31 — it ended up taking place on March 14. This year’s Grammy nominees were revealed back in November.