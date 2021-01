Grammys Postponed Over Covid-19 Concerns

The 2021 Grammys have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place 1/31, and although no new date has been confirmed, sources tell Variety that organinzers are now eyeing March. It’s unclear if Trevor Noah is still hosting; more details are expected to arrive soon.

The Grammys were already planning to have a limited ceremony. Only presenters and performers would be on-site, with no audience allowed and nominees appearing to accept their awards remotely. Los Angeles, where the show will take place, has seen a surge of coronavirus cases following the holiday season.

In terms of nominations, BeyoncĂ© is leading the pack this year nine nods, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Richh each earned six. Brittany Howard follows closely behind with five; the Weeknd was controversially snubbed altogether. Check out the full list of this year’s nominees here.

UPDATE: According to NYTimes, the new Grammys date is 3/14.