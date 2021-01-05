Grammys Postponed Over Covid-19 Concerns

The 2021 Grammys have been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The ceremony was initially scheduled to take place 1/31, and although no new date has been confirmed, sources tell Variety that organinzers are now eyeing March. It’s unclear if Trevor Noah is still hosting; more details are expected to arrive soon.

The Grammys were already planning to have a limited ceremony. Only presenters and performers would be on-site, with no audience allowed and nominees appearing to accept their awards remotely. Los Angeles, where the show will take place, has seen a surge of coronavirus cases following the holiday season.

In terms of nominations, Beyoncé is leading the pack this year nine nods, while Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Richh each earned six. Brittany Howard follows closely behind with five; the Weeknd was controversially snubbed altogether. Check out the full list of this year’s nominees here.

UPDATE: According to NYTimes, the new Grammys date is 3/14.