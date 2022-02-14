Watch Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar performed at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI that took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The performance — which featured some hometown heroes in the form of Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick — came in the middle of a showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. There were also previously unannounced appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.
The show opened with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg doing “The Next Episode,” followed by Tupac’s “California Love.” Then 50 Cent came out with his surprise performance of “In Da Club.” Mary J. Blige followed with “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” then Kendrick came out to do a bit of “m.A.A.d city” and most of “Alright.” Eminem did “Lose Yourself,” and Anderson .Paak was playing drums for him — Em took a knee at the end of his performance as a tribute to Colin Kaepernick, despite rumors that said the NFL wouldn’t allow it. Afterward, Dre and Snoop closed out with “Still D.R.E.,” and also contrary to previous reports Dre was able to say his “still not loving police” line.
This halftime show was the third since Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation became responsible for booking it. Past Roc Nation-helmed halftime shows have included Shakira and Jennifer Lopez and the Weeknd.
“This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip hop [goes],” Dr. Dre said at a press conference ahead of the performance. “Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it’s crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We’re going to do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future.”
Watch the Super Bowl LVI halftime show below.
Jhené Aiko performed “America The Beautiful” and country singer Mickey Guyton sang “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick the game off. Here are videos of those:
Kanye West also made a cameo in a McDonald’s commercial that aired during the game. Previously, West wrote a poem about the fast food chain that was featured in a Frank Ocean zine. Here’s the ad: