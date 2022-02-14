Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar performed at the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI that took place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The performance — which featured some hometown heroes in the form of Dre, Snoop, and Kendrick — came in the middle of a showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. There were also previously unannounced appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

The show opened with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg doing “The Next Episode,” followed by Tupac’s “California Love.” Then 50 Cent came out with his surprise performance of “In Da Club.” Mary J. Blige followed with “Family Affair” and “No More Drama,” then Kendrick came out to do a bit of “m.A.A.d city” and most of “Alright.” Eminem did “Lose Yourself,” and Anderson .Paak was playing drums for him — Em took a knee at the end of his performance as a tribute to Colin Kaepernick, despite rumors that said the NFL wouldn’t allow it. Afterward, Dre and Snoop closed out with “Still D.R.E.,” and also contrary to previous reports Dre was able to say his “still not loving police” line.

This halftime show was the third since Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation became responsible for booking it. Past Roc Nation-helmed halftime shows have included Shakira and Jennifer Lopez and the Weeknd.

“This should have happened a long time ago as far as hip hop [goes],” Dr. Dre said at a press conference ahead of the performance. “Hip hop is the biggest genre of music on the planet right now so it’s crazy it took all of this and all of this time for us to be recognized. We’re going to do a fantastic show and we’re going to do it so big that they can’t deny us in the future.”

Watch the Super Bowl LVI halftime show below.

JUSTIN BIEBER STANDING UP AND RAPPING TO @Eminem IS A WHOLE MOOD #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLVI pic.twitter.com/hsK7mc0r6x — kim 🍑 | 12 days (@peachesbiebss) February 14, 2022

@drdre LOVE YOU BRO AND THANK YOU FOR LETTING ME BE APART OF HISTORY!!! BE SURE TO PICK UP SOME MERCH OTW OUT!! AND HIT MY LAND LINE FOR ALL DRUM INQUIRIES! Note: I ONLY PLAY CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AND FOR DIAMOND SELLING ARTISTS. RATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE ON ANY GIVEN SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/TODrhH1mIp — Andrew! (@AndersonPaak) February 14, 2022

Jhené Aiko performed “America The Beautiful” and country singer Mickey Guyton sang “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick the game off. Here are videos of those:

Not them showing Mickey Guyton with Jhene Aiko's name underneath. Come on now… pic.twitter.com/EVAKQ1ZOnc — 𝚜𝚘𝚞𝚕 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚊𝚜𝚝. (@travisfromdabk_) February 13, 2022

Kanye West also made a cameo in a McDonald’s commercial that aired during the game. Previously, West wrote a poem about the fast food chain that was featured in a Frank Ocean zine. Here’s the ad: