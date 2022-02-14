Destroyer – “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread”

Dan Bejar is releasing a new Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITIS, next month. He announced it a few weeks back with the lead single “Tintoretto, It’s For You,” and today he’s back with another new song from it called “Eat The Wine, Drink The Bread.” It continues with the dancier, more in-your-face sound of the last single, a bacchanalian reverie with some very funny/troubling lines like: “I piss on the floor, the band sets up on the floor/ I piss on the floorboards, the whole world’s a stage.” Check it out below.

LABYRINTHITIS is out 3/25 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.

