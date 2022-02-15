Paddy Hanna – “New York Sidewalk”

When we last heard from the idiosyncratic Irish singer-songwriter Paddy Hanna, it was in the fall of 2020, when he released The Hill. That was an often dark and enigmatic followup to Frankly, I Mutate, the 2018 sophomore outing that prompted us to name Hanna an Artist To Watch. Now, he’s back with a new song that sits somewhere in between those albums’ aesthetics and perhaps points to a new direction for Hanna.

Hanna’s latest is called “New York Sidewalk.” It’s a wistful, lush song, all plinking piano and cooing background vocals. It sounds like its source of inspiration, an ambling walk around Manhattan in autumn. Here’s what Hanna had to say about it:

I rather optimistically believe that many of the mistakes or misadventures that happen in our lives can become great anecdotes down the line, a sense of humour can be a real balm in tough times. “New York Sidewalk” is very simply about that – moving on from the past with a wry grin. It’s about laying to bed past failures, leaping forward and seeing the love that’s all around you. Everything about the new music I’m currently releasing is borne out of love – which is the first time I can truly say that. During the pandemic I got married and had a baby, this music was recorded while there was a baby in my wife’s belly. I am also very fortunate to have worked once more with Daniel Fox (Gilla Band), Daniel Fitzpatrick (Badhands), Ken “MoonMan” Mooney and of course Gugai from Strange Brew, all of whom I have the greatest affection for. So it’s just love on top of love on top of love. In other words, I’m a jammy bastard.

Check it out below.