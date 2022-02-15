Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates
Rage Against The Machine’s long-postponed reunion tour with Run The Jewels opening was originally meant to happen in 2020, if you can remember that far back. The “Public Service Announcement” tour was initially rescheduled for summer 2021, and then it was postponed for another year due to the ongoing, never-ending pandemic. Now, RATM have dropped this spring’s 2022 tour dates on their social-media accounts, very exciting.
The “Public Service Announcement” tour kicks off in a few days in Nas Cruces, New Mexico and wraps up in August with a five-date residency at Madison Square Garden in New York. Check out the full list of rescheduled dates below.
TOUR DATES:
02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
03/13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome
03/15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place
03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena
07/9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec
07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/02 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden