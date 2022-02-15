Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Announce Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

Rage Against The Machine’s long-postponed reunion tour with Run The Jewels opening was originally meant to happen in 2020, if you can remember that far back. The “Public Service Announcement” tour was initially rescheduled for summer 2021, and then it was postponed for another year due to the ongoing, never-ending pandemic. Now, RATM have dropped this spring’s 2022 tour dates on their social-media accounts, very exciting.

The “Public Service Announcement” tour kicks off in a few days in Nas Cruces, New Mexico and wraps up in August with a five-date residency at Madison Square Garden in New York. Check out the full list of rescheduled dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/13 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesar’s Arena

07/9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete De Quebec

07/19 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

07/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/02 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

08/08 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden