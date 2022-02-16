Oceanator – “Bad Brain Daze”

New Music February 16, 2022 10:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Oceanator – “Bad Brain Daze”

New Music February 16, 2022 10:50 AM By James Rettig
0

Oceanator, one of the Best New Bands Of 2020, is back with news of a sophomore album, Nothing’s Ever Fine, the follow-up to their debut full-length Things I Never Said. The Elise Okusami-led project’s new album was co-produced by Bartees Strange, and its lead single “Bad Brain Daze” has a saxophone solo by Jeff Rosenstock and a music video directed by Chris Farren.

The track also boasts gang vocals from members of Long Neck, the Sonder Bombs, Bad Moves, Maneka, Late Bloomer, Alright, and more. “It’s a chorus of friends all going through it,” Okusami noted. “It felt nice to have that connection, even if it was pieced together with emails of files.”

“When Elise asked me to direct a music video for her, I thought ‘I don’t know how to do that!’, but I said ‘Yes! I know how to do that!’ and quietly panicked for the next 3 weeks,” Farren said in a statement — Farren recently released his own album, Death Don’t Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). “Luckily ‘how make music video’ yields tons of YouTube results. The video we came up with is a fantastical little day-in-the-life tale about anxiety, productivity, dread, and being horrifically ripped in half by cartoon animals.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Morning”
02 “Nightmare Machine”
03 “The Last Summer”
04 “Beach Days (Alive Again)”
05 “Solar Flares”
06 “Post-Meridian”
07 “Stuck”
08 “From The Van”
09 “Bad Brain Daze”
10 “Summer Rain”
11 “Evening”

Nothing’s Ever Fine is out 4/8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

2 days ago 0

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

5 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

2 days ago 0

Kanye West Falls Out With Kid Cudi Over Pete Davidson Friendship

4 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Hurray For The Riff Raff Life On Earth

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest