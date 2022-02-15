Next month, the awesomely chaotic and experimental Massachusetts hardcore band Vein will release This World Is Going To Ruin You, the long-awaited follow-up to their monstrous 2018 full-length debut Errorzone. (The band is technically known as Vein.fm these days, but nobody’s ever going to call them that, just as nobody ever refers to Biggie Smalls as the Notorious B.I.G.) Thus far, the band has shared early singles “The Killing Womb,” which has a cool horror-movie video, and “Fear In Non Fiction,” which has guest vocals from Thursday’s Geoff Rickly. Today, they’ve released a third rager.

The new song “Wavery” doesn’t really sound like anything that Vein have done before. Vein are at the forefront of a group of bands who bring a certain ’90s nü metal influence to DIY hardcore, and “Wavery” with its melodic-moan vocals and its ominously locked-in groove, pushes harder on that. But the song is a gargantuan beast that builds to a fiery conclusion, and you don’t have to like nü-metal to get into it. Below, check out the effects-heavy video from director Eric Richter.

This World Is Going To Ruin You is out 3/4 on Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.