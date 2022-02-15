Vein.fm – “Wavery”

Reid Haithcock

New Music February 15, 2022 12:20 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Vein.fm – “Wavery”

Reid Haithcock

New Music February 15, 2022 12:20 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Next month, the awesomely chaotic and experimental Massachusetts hardcore band Vein will release This World Is Going To Ruin You, the long-awaited follow-up to their monstrous 2018 full-length debut Errorzone. (The band is technically known as Vein.fm these days, but nobody’s ever going to call them that, just as nobody ever refers to Biggie Smalls as the Notorious B.I.G.) Thus far, the band has shared early singles “The Killing Womb,” which has a cool horror-movie video, and “Fear In Non Fiction,” which has guest vocals from Thursday’s Geoff Rickly. Today, they’ve released a third rager.

The new song “Wavery” doesn’t really sound like anything that Vein have done before. Vein are at the forefront of a group of bands who bring a certain ’90s nü metal influence to DIY hardcore, and “Wavery” with its melodic-moan vocals and its ominously locked-in groove, pushes harder on that. But the song is a gargantuan beast that builds to a fiery conclusion, and you don’t have to like nü-metal to get into it. Below, check out the effects-heavy video from director Eric Richter.

This World Is Going To Ruin You is out 3/4 on Closed Casket Activities. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

2 days ago 0

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

2 days ago 0

Big Thief’s New “Red Moon” Video Captures The Live Take Heard On Their Spectacular New Album

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest