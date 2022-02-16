Nilüfer Yanya – “anotherlife”

London musician Nilüfer Yanya is getting ready to follow up her impressive 2019 debut album Miss Universe with the new full-length PAINLESS. And now, following early singles “stabilise” and “midnight sun,” she’s sharing the beautifully textured new track “anotherlife.”

“At the core of the song it’s just about being OK with things and accepting that this is where you are at,” Yanya explains in a statement. “However, the ‘I’ll do anything’ line hints at a desperation of wanting to let that be known.” Listen and watch the Sri LAnka-set video directed by Yanya’s sister Molly Daniel below.

PAINLESS is out 3/4 via ATO. Pre-order it here.