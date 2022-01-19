Nilüfer Yanya – “midnight sun”

New Music January 19, 2022 2:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky

British singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya (and Album Of The Week alum) is currently plotting the release of her second album, PAINLESS, out in March. So far, she’s shared lead single “stabilise,” and today she’s unveiled another one. It’s called “midnight sun.”

“It’s a song about recognizing what it feels like to be pushed down but wanting to resist,” Yanya says about “midnight sun,” adding, “I really like the imagery of ‘midnight sun’ as a lyric as it insinuates a light guiding you through darkness. The wings carry their own symbolism — freedom, lightness, flight, fantasy. If I could pick what people saw and heard it would be seeing the beauty of confrontation and the necessity of rebellion.”

Listen to “midnight sun” below.

PAINLESS is out 3/4 via ATO.

