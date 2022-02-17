Quinton Brock – “There For You”

Buffalo-via-NYC artist Quinton Brock caught our attention over the past couple of years with singles like “To The Moon” and “Touch” and an engaging festival set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, fusing rock and R&B into his own hybrid genre. Today, he’s back with another taste of his upcoming debut album My Shadow, “There For You,” pairing his soulful vocals with bouncy surf-inflected indie rock.

“This song is so close to me. An ode to a past lover,” Brock explains. “The song fades out in the end the same way love sometimes fades away. Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.” Listen below.

