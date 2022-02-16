Tomberlin – “happy accident” (Feat. Cass McCombs)

After sharing the new single “idkwntht” — short for “I don’t know who needs to hear this” — last month, Artist To Watch alumna Tomberlin has officially announced the follow-up to her 2018 album At Weddings and 2020’s Projections EP. Her sophomore album, out in April, is also called i don’t know who needs to hear this…, and today, we’re getting another taste with the new single “happy accident,” which features Cass McCombs on guitar, Told Slant’s Felix Walworth on drums, and the LP’s co-producer Philip Weinrobe on bass. As Sarah Beth Tomberlin explains:

“happy accident” is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone. Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?

Listen to “happy accident” and find the album’s tracklist and Tomberlin’s upcoming tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “easy”

02 “born again runner”

03 “tap”

04 “memory”

05 “unsaid”

06 “sunstruck”

07 “collect caller”

08 “stoned”

09 “happy accident”

10 “possessed”

11 “idkwntht”

TOUR DATES:

04/20 Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^

04/21 Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^

04/22 Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^

04/25 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^

04/26 Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^

04/27 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^

04/28 Margate, UK @ Caves ^

04/29 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^

05/01 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

05/02 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^

05/03 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^

05/04 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^

05/05 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^

05/06 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^

05/07 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^

05/08 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^

05/13 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

05/14 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

05/16 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

05/17 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

05/18 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

05/20 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

05/21 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

05/22 Des Moines, IA @ xBk

05/25 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

05/26 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

05/27 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *

05/28 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s *

06/01 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

06/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

06/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

06/05 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

06/07 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

06/08 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *

06/09 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

06/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

^ Solo shows

* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn

i don’t know who needs to hear this… is out 4/29 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.