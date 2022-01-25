Tomberlin – “idkwntht”

If you’ve been keeping up with Tomberlin on social media over the past few months, you’ll know that the Artist To Watch alum has been busy at work on the follow-up to her debut album At Weddings and 2020’s Projections EP. Today, Tomberlin is releasing a new single, “idkwntht” — that jumble of letters stands for the track’s repeated refrain: “I don’t know who needs to hear this.” Tomberlin is backed up on the song with guest vocals from Told Slant‘s Felix Walworth.

“‘idkwntht’ is a sonic altar of sorts. It’s about taking a moment for remembrance, clarity, and setting an intention for what is to come,” Tomberlin said in a statement, continuing:

Kind of like a song version of writing out your intentions on a full moon. holding onto feelings, words, and past versions of ourselves and our behavior only helps when we can examine experiences once we are outside of them. then we have to let it out, let it go, and try again.

“idkwntht” is out now via Saddle Creek.