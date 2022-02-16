Beavis And Butt-Head Will Go To Space In New Movie

Beavis and Butt-Head are going to outer space. Cool.

As announced in 2020, the plan was to bring two new seasons of the classic music-focused MTV series Beavis And Butt-Head to Comedy Central, MTV’s corporate partner under the ViacomCBS umbrella. By early 2022, creator Mike Judge shared a slightly altered agenda: The reboot is actually happening at Paramount+ (the parent company’s main streaming platform) and will feature “a brand new movie and more.” Now we have further details on what’s happening.

According to Deadline, the new movie will be called Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe — the next logical step after 1996’s Beavis And Butt-Head Do America. Here’s a synopsis:

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.

There will also be at least one new season of the Beavis And Butt-Head TV show this year, promoted with the tagline, “Beavis and Butt-head are back and stupider than ever.” Additionally, the full library of more than 200 episodes from the series original run will be streaming on the platform in remastered form. Speaking of wildly popular and polarizing animated series, Deadline’s report also indicates Paramount+ will eventually be the exclusive streaming home of South Park.