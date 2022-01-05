In Advance Of New Beavis And Butt-Head Movie, Mike Judge Reveals What They’d Look Like Now

Back in 2020, we learned that new episodes of Mike Judge’s iconic, irreverent, brilliantly idiotic MTV cartoon Beavis And Butt-Head were in the works. Last night, Judge gave a small but significant update. For one thing, the revival is now being promoted as “a brand new movie and more on Paramount+” rather than new episodes on Comedy Central. So: a sequel to 1996’s Beavis And Butt-Head Do America? Also, the show’s protagonists might now be middle-aged?

The news about the new episodes suggested the sneakily wise loser couch critics would be “entering a whole new Gen Z world,” with “meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans — Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids.” What many of us did not anticipate is that the premise would involve Beavis and Butt-Head growing older. “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+,” Judge writes on Twitter. “No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.” The message is accompanied by sketches of a much older Beavis and Butt-Head, which you can see below.

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022

I just assumed they would stay the same age forever like the Simpsons!