Britney Spears Reveals Invitation From Congress To Discuss Conservatorship System

Britney Spears’ very public struggle to free herself from her conservatorship, which was finally terminated late last year, highlighted some glaring flaws with the conservatorship system. And today, Britney took to Instagram to reveal that she was actually invited by two members of Congress, Florida representative Charlie Crist and California representative Eric Swalwell, to meet and discuss possible reform to the conservatorship process.

“Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardian and conservatorship process were brought to light,” their letter to Britney reads. “To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art.”

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED !!! Because of the letter , I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!!”

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all,” Spears continued. “I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣”

It’s unclear if Spears actually will end up meeting with the Congressmen or not, but it’s cool that she was invited.