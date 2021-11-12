Britney Spears Freed From 13-Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her conservatorship, which had been in place for more than 13 years. As reported by The New York Times, Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court said in a Friday hearing that the conservatorship that oversees the singer’s life and finances should be terminated effective today.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Penny reportedly said. The judge also said Spears’ current estate conservator would continue to work with the singer to settle any ongoing financial concerns.

Spears herself tweeted shortly after the conservatorship was dissolved, thanking the #FreeBritney movement: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

Spears was originally placed in a conservatorship in 2008 following a series of public meltdowns. The court-appointed arrangement meant that her professional and personal lives were largely managed by her father, James “Jamie” Spears, who was suspended on September 30 and replaced with California accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Spears’ finances. Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, described Jamie Spears as a “cruel, toxic and abusive man,” adding that Britney wanted him out “today.”

Spears’ struggles with her conservatorship were brought further into the public eye following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears earlier this year. Likewise, on June 23 of this year, Spears addressed the court directly, accusing her family of conservatorship abuse. “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship … they should be in jail,” she said. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive.” Earlier in her impassioned, 20-minute statement, Spears said, “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. I just want my life back.”

