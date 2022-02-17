Yumi Zouma are releasing a new album, Present Tense, next month. They’ve shared a handful of tracks from it already — “Give It Hell,” “Mona Lisa,” and “In The Eyes Of Our Love” — and today they’ve put out one more, “”Where The Light Used To Lay.”

“‘Where The Light Used To Lay’ eventually revealed itself as a bittersweet song about the agony of detangling your life as you break up and the enticing future, clarity, and lightness that the end of the tunnel can offer,” the band’s Josh Burgess said about the track, continuing:

When we first started writing the song in 2019, we were all in long-term relationships. By the time the final mix was completed in the Fall of 2021, only one of those remained (thanks COVID). It’s funny how songs can end up revealing themselves in surprising ways, even to their writers. It’s equal parts confronting and calming, knowing that the subconscious starts processing long before the conscious comes to it. Regardless, it’s nice to have a moment with a song where you go ‘damn, ain’t that the truth.’

It comes with another music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. Check it out below.

Present Tense is out 3/18 on Polyvinyl.