Yumi Zouma – “Where The Light Used To Lay”

Aaron Lee, Alex Evans, Ishaq Fahim

New Music February 17, 2022 10:41 AM By James Rettig
0

Yumi Zouma – “Where The Light Used To Lay”

Aaron Lee, Alex Evans, Ishaq Fahim

New Music February 17, 2022 10:41 AM By James Rettig
0

Yumi Zouma are releasing a new album, Present Tense, next month. They’ve shared a handful of tracks from it already — “Give It Hell,” “Mona Lisa,” and “In The Eyes Of Our Love” — and today they’ve put out one more, “”Where The Light Used To Lay.”

“‘Where The Light Used To Lay’ eventually revealed itself as a bittersweet song about the agony of detangling your life as you break up and the enticing future, clarity, and lightness that the end of the tunnel can offer,” the band’s Josh Burgess said about the track, continuing:

When we first started writing the song in 2019, we were all in long-term relationships. By the time the final mix was completed in the Fall of 2021, only one of those remained (thanks COVID). It’s funny how songs can end up revealing themselves in surprising ways, even to their writers. It’s equal parts confronting and calming, knowing that the subconscious starts processing long before the conscious comes to it. Regardless, it’s nice to have a moment with a song where you go ‘damn, ain’t that the truth.’

It comes with another music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. Check it out below.

Present Tense is out 3/18 on Polyvinyl.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Hurray For The Riff Raff Life On Earth

2 days ago 0

Dr. Dre & Friends’ Super Bowl Halftime Show Was A Blockbuster Victory-Lap Nostalgia Act

3 days ago 0

Watch Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest