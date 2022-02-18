Kanye West Says Donda 2 Will Be Exclusive To His Stem Player

Kanye West has announced that his forthcoming Donda follow-up Donda 2 (currently scheduled for 2/22/2022) will only be available to hear on his Stem Player, aka the pocket-sized gadget he launched in conjunction with Donda last year. Posting a teaser to Instagram, the rapper wrote that it would not be available to hear on “Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.”

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Check out that snippet below.