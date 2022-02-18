Kanye West Says Donda 2 Will Be Exclusive To His Stem Player

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

News February 18, 2022 12:02 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kanye West Says Donda 2 Will Be Exclusive To His Stem Player

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

News February 18, 2022 12:02 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Kanye West has announced that his forthcoming Donda follow-up Donda 2 (currently scheduled for 2/22/2022) will only be available to hear on his Stem Player, aka the pocket-sized gadget he launched in conjunction with Donda last year. Posting a teaser to Instagram, the rapper wrote that it would not be available to hear on “Apple, Amazon, Spotify, or YouTube.”

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” he wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Check out that snippet below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Dreamlover”

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Beach House Once Twice Melody

4 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Hurray For The Riff Raff Life On Earth

3 days ago 0

Dr. Dre & Friends’ Super Bowl Halftime Show Was A Blockbuster Victory-Lap Nostalgia Act

4 days ago 0

Watch Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, & Snoop Dogg Perform At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest