The Sadies’ Final Album, Co-Produced By Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, Coming This Spring

Dallas Good, singer and guitarist of the Sadies, passed away this week. The Toronto country-rock band’s most recent album, Northern Passages, came out in 2017. But in a tribute to Good posted on Instagram, Arcade Fire multi-instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry reveals that he co-produced a new Sadies album out this spring:

I truly cannot believe the news. Dallas Good was one of my dearest friends in the entire universe. An utterly unique soul without parallel, timeless musical powerhouse, style icon, consummate gentleman, the perfect house guest and a brilliant musician who spread his talents and abilities as far and wide as his long arms could reach.

Myself and Pietro Amato spent a whole lot of joyful time with Dallas and the Sadies over the last year and a half, recording and producing their last record – which is coming out this spring.

We met in Dawson City, Yukon at the music festival there in 2008. We got paired together with Geordie Gordon and Bobby Bulat on a workshop stage and with about 5 minutes to rehearse, threw together an echo-saturated, billowing, dreamy version of All I Have To Do is Dream by the Everly Brothers. It was honestly the singular musical performance highlight of my lifetime. Perfect and thrilling in the way that only something unplanned can be.

We fell deeply musically in love with each other at that moment and have been dear friends ever since.

Dallas and I have been slowly writing and recording a record together ever since that Dawson moment. It has been the slowest moving musical endeavour of my entire life. We didn’t plan to do it this way, it’s just been how it happened. Tiny, joyous flourishes of activity a couple times a year for over a decade. We’d work for a weekend and then not see each other for six months, work for a couple more days then take another six month break, repeat. The working title of the album was The Watchtower – a nod to the fact that both of our life partners had been raised Jehovah’s Witness.

It’s not finished but I’m going to go finish it now.

Amanda Schenk, Travis Good, Mike Belitsky, Sean Dean, Margaret Good, Bruce Good I’m thinking of all of you and sending so much love. What an unbelievable loss.

Love you forever Dallas Good 1973-2022.