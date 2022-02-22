The Month In Jazz – February 2022

When Cecil Taylor began his career, in the mid-1950s, he recorded mostly in the studio, like everyone else. Between 1956 and 1961 he made a half dozen albums, and several more recordings from that era appeared later. But after 1966, the year he made Unit Structures and Conquistador! for Blue Note, studio recordings became a smaller and smaller percentage of his output. Ultimately, he made fewer than 20 studio albums, but scores of live recordings, particularly in the 1980s, his most productive decade.

In some ways that’s a shame, because even though his music could feel like a tidal wave washing over you, drowning you in sound, it was in fact incredibly precise, and benefited from really crisp recording. An album like 1981’s solo piano session Fly! Fly! Fly! Fly! Fly! lets you get inside his music in an unbelievably intimate way, and 1978’s 3 Phasis is an epic work for sextet (trumpet, alto sax, violin, piano, bass, and drums) that has the majesty of classical, and the power and intricate interactions of progressive rock. His final studio recording, 1999’s Momentum Space, was a trio performance with saxophonist Dewey Redman and drummer Elvin Jones that gave each man an equal amount of room to run, creatively speaking, and was all the more brilliant for not just being the Cecil Taylor Show. All of these were recorded in great studios on fantastic instruments, and that makes a huge difference.

On the other hand, while some of his live recordings sounded great — The Willisau Concert comes immediately to mind, as does One Too Many Salty Swift And Not Goodbye — others did not. The legendary 1962 performances at Sweden’s Café Montmartre, released as Nefertiti, The Beautiful One Has Come, were made on an out-of-tune piano and recorded with primitive equipment. The 2 Ts For A Lovely T box, documenting a week’s worth of shows with bassist William Parker and drummer Tony Oxley across ten CDs, was sourced from cassettes.

Of course, if you really wanted to feel the power of his music, in person was the way to go. I got to see him five times between 1997 and 2016, and each show was different. The first was at the Village Vanguard. I sat against the small, triangular room’s back wall and watched him tear shit up with bassist Dominic Duval and drummer Jackson Krall for an hour straight. I had no idea what I was hearing; I wasn’t ready for something so monolithic and unrelenting. I staggered away afterward, and it took five years for me to be ready to try again.

In 2002, I went back. He played Avery Fisher Hall, starting out solo, and bringing Duval and Krall onstage halfway through. I had my first breakthrough with his music that night, during the solo section. He played a thunderous, explosive free passage that sounded like the most unfettered improvisation… then repeated it, note for note. My jaw dropped.

That same year, I saw him at the Knitting Factory on Leonard Street, leading an orchestra that was more than two dozen musicians strong, including rows of horns, multiple bassists and percussionists, and several female vocalists. That was a tidal wave of sound; almost too much, in fact — I never really felt like it came together. In 2004 or 2005, I saw another trio performance, with the late Henry Grimes on bass and drummer Pheeroan akLaff, which felt somehow low-stakes, like maybe I was finally used to his music and could sort of take it or leave it. That didn’t seem like the correct reaction to art that had once been so overwhelming, so I didn’t attend another Taylor performance until 2016, at the Whitney Museum, which turned out to be his final public appearance.

That night, he was joined by soprano saxophonist Harri Sjöström, cellist Okkyung Lee, drummer Jackson Krall, and Tony Oxley on electronics. And while about 40 minutes of the 85-minute performance were as thunderous as he could be, with Taylor at the piano and the others alternately struggling to keep up or be heard, or commenting on what he was doing with little sign that he was even acknowledging their presence, around halfway through he stepped away from the keyboard and began a long performance of what was first a poem and then a sort of philosophical lecture on gender, race, art, and human culture throughout history. Eventually, he returned to the keyboard and began accompanying his disquisition. It was a performance unlike any other I’d even heard about him giving, and considered in retrospect, it feels like a capstone to his entire 60-year career.

A lot of Taylor’s live recordings make me wish I had been in the audience on the night. In particular, the solo recordings Air Above Mountains (Buildings Within) and The Willisau Concert must have been amazing to witness, as must the furious sextet concert captured on One Too Many Salty Swift And Not Goodbye. This month, an astonishing archival Taylor recording was released, with the unwieldy title of The Complete, Legendary, Live Return Concert At The Town Hall, NYC, November 4, 1973. Despite its length, and all those commas, it does tell you exactly what it is. Taylor had been absent from his native New York (he was born in Corona, Queens) for about five years, teaching at the University of Wisconsin (read a student’s account here) and Yellow Springs College in Antioch, Ohio. When he came back, he assembled a band that featured alto saxophonist Jimmy Lyons, with whom he’d been playing since 1962; bassist Sirone; and drummer Andrew Cyrille, and booked a show at Town Hall on 43rd Street.

The concert was recorded — very well — by an engineer named Fred Seibert, and its two encores (a solo piece and a quartet piece) were released as an LP, Spring Of Two Blue-J’s, on Taylor’s own Unit Core label. But the bulk of the performance stayed in the vault, because it consisted of a single, unbroken 88-minute work, “Autumn/Parade,” and there was simply no way to split it up for vinyl. It can’t even really be split easily for release on CD, which is why this release is digital-only.

<a href="https://oblivionrecords2.bandcamp.com/album/the-complete-legendary-live-return-concert-at-the-town-hall-nyc-november-4-1973">The Complete, Legendary, Live Return Concert at The Town Hall NYC November 4, 1973 by Cecil Taylor</a>

It’s amazing stuff. Taylor dives right in, playing one of his trademark percussive melodies, and the band takes that simple cue and runs with it for an hour and a half, never letting their individual or collective energy flag for a second. Lyons is the only member of the quartet that’s not playing the entire time. He starts and stops, taking what could be called “solos” in the traditional sense. He was always a bebop player who adapted to free jazz, so this makes sense; he grabs onto a phrase or an idea and chews on it till he’s gotten everything out of it that he can, then retreats for a little while.

What’s interesting to note is how Taylor stills himself — just a little — when the saxophonist is going off. He doesn’t deliver the air-strike sweeps across the keyboard, instead playing chords and small melodic cells, almost like an accompanist. There’s a part about a third of the way into the piece where piano and saxophone are engaged in something almost like a traditional jazz call-and-response, and it says a lot about the relationship between the two men, which was already a decade old at that point. Taylor viewed Lyons as his primary creative collaborator, and when the saxophonist died in 1986 it prompted a wholesale reassessment of his music. Everything post-Jimmy was different.

Cyrille sounds fantastic throughout, precise and thoughtful as always, and Sirone gets some crucial spotlight time, too. This is a concert I absolutely wish I was present for, but that’s adult me talking; I would have been two years old at the time and would probably not have made much of it. Like I said, it’s not available physically, but you can get it on Bandcamp. Highest possible recommendation.

You probably don’t think of the harp as an instrument connected to socially engaged music; it seems designed to instill a sense of bliss and peace, to withdraw from the chaotic world outside into shimmering pastel clouds. But Brandee Younger has released a two-track digital single called “Unrest” that seems to reflect the energy of the times and her turbulent feelings about them. “Unrest I” is a solo harp piece that feels meditative and calming, while “Unrest II” brings in bassist Rashaan Carter and drummer Allan Mednard for a high-energy workout where it almost feels like she’s trying to keep a lid on the explosive rhythm section. Listen to both tracks; they complement each other beautifully.

Saxophonist Isaiah Collier and his band the Chosen Few (pianist Mike King, bassist Jeremiah Hunt, and drummer Michael Shekwoaga Ode) released a really good album, Cosmic Transitions, last year. (I wrote about it here.) Now, in honor of Black History Month, they’re back with a digital single, recorded at the Cosmic Transitions session on September 23, 2020. September 23 was John Coltrane’s birthday, by the way, and that fact should give you a big clue as to what this track sounds like. It’s a version of “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” a song often referred to as the Black National Anthem, and they play it in full church mode. Collier is on soprano, and the band rolls in behind him like the tide during a nearly three-minute introduction, before settling into a deep spiritual groove for the ten minutes that follow. Hunt pounds out a simple, almost metronomic figure and King nails the chords in place as Ode thunders across the kit like a series of avalanches, raising the energy level higher and higher. Collier treats the melody like an incantation, spiraling up and out as the spirit takes him.

<a href="https://division81records.bandcamp.com/album/lift-every-voice">Lift Every Voice by Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few</a>

Keyboardist Samora Pinderhughes, a longtime collaborator with Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah among others, will be releasing his debut as a leader, GRIEF, in April. It’s part of a larger multimedia thing he’s calling The Healing Project, which deals with “loss, structural violence and possibilities for healing and liberation.” First, there will be a show at the Yerba Buena Center in San Francisco from March 25 to June 19 which will include music from GRIEF, visual art by Pinderhughes, films and art by others. The centerpiece will be the Sound Room, which will present interviews Pinderhughes conducted, set to original music.

There will also be a digital archive of the exhibition, a kind of AR/VR version of the show that people can check out on their phones or experience in a more in-depth way if they have VR goggles, I guess. And finally, there will be the album, which features Immanuel Wilkins on alto sax, Lucas Pino on tenor sax, Pinderhughes on piano and vocals, Brad Allen Williams on guitar, Boom Bishop on electric bass, Clovis Nicolas on upright bass, Marcus Gilmore on drums, the Argus String Quartet, and vocalists Nio Levon and Jehbreal Jackson. Pinderhughes has released a video for “Masculinity” from GRIEF, which features Wilkins and is a deeply felt meditation on the roles men are asked/forced to play in American society. Watch:

And now, new albums!