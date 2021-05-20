The Month In Jazz – May 2021

Charles McPherson, an alto saxophonist who’ll be 82 in July, has been playing jazz since the early 1960s. He was first heard on record with Charles Mingus, with whom he worked off and on for nearly 15 years. He also made more than a dozen albums as a leader in the 1960s and ’70s, slowing the pace of his output beginning in the ’80s but never disappearing completely. I saw him play a co-headlining gig with tenor saxophonist George Coleman, celebrating Coleman’s birthday, at the Jazz Standard in 2017. It was a blast; McPherson’s a little guy with a lot of energy, where Coleman is a big, slower-moving dude with an innate calm who only lets it rip when he’s soloing — it was like watching Sammy Davis Jr. share a stage with Howlin’ Wolf.

<a href="https://charlesmcpherson1.bandcamp.com/album/charles-mcphersons-jazz-dance-suites">Charles McPherson's Jazz Dance Suites by Charles McPherson</a>

Last year, McPherson released Jazz Dance Suites on his own Chazz Mack Music label. It’s a collaboration with the San Diego Ballet, where his daughter Camille is a solo dancer. Because the pieces are written for dancers, they’re much more through-composed than his usual material, which is based on the traditional heads-and-solos model. As its title suggests, the album contains two suites, roughly half an hour long each, with one standalone, non-dance piece, “Reflection On An Election,” in between. There’s room for solos, but as he explained to me in an hour-long conversation earlier this month, the dancers don’t improvise, so the tempos have to remain steady and the musicians have to hit their marks the same way every time.

This is a fascinating evolution for McPherson, because he’s been known for decades as one of the last pure bebop players standing. He comes straight out of the school of Charlie Parker and Sonny Stitt, and while his ’70s albums, some of which have recently been reissued, contain versions of tunes by Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder, and plenty of original pieces, they also feature a lot of the standards that straight-ahead jazz musicians have been interpreting and reinterpreting and reinterpreting since the 1940s. As part of my personal quest to better understand jazz history from the artists’ point of view, I wanted to talk to him about his loyalty to bebop, which I have to admit doesn’t always do that much for me. So we connected on a video call and he laid it out for me, and by the end, I almost started to believe, as he apparently does, that bebop is the greatest form of music ever created.

His explanation is pretty straightforward, although he expounded on it for nearly 15 minutes in response to my very first question. According to McPherson, the fundamental building blocks of bebop are: an intricate swing rhythm with an emphasis on the upbeat, to keep the energy level high at all times; long musical lines that connect to each other “seamlessly, with linear logic”; and highly sophisticated harmonies. As he put it, “I would say that the harmony of bebop is sophisticated because it’s not only calling on all of the harmonies that we associate with jazz prior to bebop, but all of the harmonies of modern Western harmonic systems, like Stravinsky, Bartok, Hindemith, these kind of people. Mussorgsky, Prokofiev, all this, mixed in with the harmonies of Louis Armstrong, the blues shouters and yellers, and the swing music. All that’s in there.”

McPherson’s debut as a leader, 1965’s Con Alma!, featured tracks like the title piece, written by Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk’s “Eronel,” the standard “In A Sentimental Mood,” and Charlie Parker’s “Chasing The Bird.” The follow-up, released the same year, was called Bebop Revisited!, and featured tunes by Parker Fats Navarro, Tadd Dameron, Bud Powell, and George Gershwin. Even on later albums like 1969’s Horizons, when he was writing his own music, songs like Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” and Sammy Cahn’s “I Should Care” were still on the menu. On 1970’s McPherson’s Mood, he bebop-ified Stevie Wonder’s “My Cherie Amour,” while also revisiting Cole Porter’s “I Get A Kick Out Of You.”

He told me, “I recognized early on [that] there was a linear logic that was as great as any so-called innovation after bebop. Fusion. Rock fusion. Funk fusion. Whatever people want to call it, the logic was no better than bebop. The harmony was no better — or worse; I don’t want to put a value on it, but no more sophisticated, let’s put it that way, and the virtuosity certainly wasn’t there. So I [decided], if I’m going to write original music, I didn’t have any problem writing in that style, because that style allowed for a broad umbrella of creation.”

That metaphor of the umbrella is crucial to understanding McPherson’s approach to bebop. He’s really not just trying to sound like Charlie Parker in 1945. He has his own thing going on, but the core principles he cites — long melodic lines, uptempo rhythms, harmonic intricacy, and instrumental virtuosity — are always present. When we talked, he rattled off a long list of names, some of the greatest legends of mid-20th century jazz, all of whom he put under the umbrella of bebop and all of whom played — and wrote — very differently from each other, including saxophonist Stan Getz, trumpeters Miles Davis and Dizzy Gillespie, and pianists Bud Powell and Bill Evans and Thelonious Monk. (He didn’t name any drummers, but you can’t discuss bebop without mentioning Max Roach and Kenny Clarke, who revolutionized jazz rhythm.)

“What other style of jazz music has an umbrella that large, that can actually showcase the diversity and dimension of its players? … A million notes, no notes. Long and pretty, dissonant and strident. How many genres of music accommodate that variety of style? I can’t think of any… I could improvise to Prokofiev right now. Put on a Stravinsky record and I’ll play a bebop-inspired line on Rite Of Spring. It would work. I could play a bebop solo on a James Brown tune and it would be fine. So [all] I have to do is just be creative within that genre and write original music and music that’s different. I don’t have to write like Charlie Parker or Dizzy; I can write like me and still hold true to those nuances that we’re talking about and be fine, be creative forever.”

These days, bebop is decidedly unfashionable. And as I said above, it’s not my favorite jazz style; I prefer hard bop and even freer jazz that digs deeper into the blues. Bebop often feels glib and slick to me, the sound of musicians playing for other musicians and showing you how many keys they can play a song from the 1930s in, or how many different ways they can break that same song down to just its component chords and rebuild it with new harmonies, until it ceases to be a song and becomes the musical equivalent of a gymnastics routine. But what McPherson says about it is true. It is fiercely difficult, and once you’ve mastered it, you can probably do anything else that’s ever gonna be asked of you, in a musical sense. So when I asked him why young jazz musicians of 2021, who are conversant in hip-hop and contemporary R&B, but who maybe can’t play the old songs as virtuosically as their grandfathers could, should continue to wrestle with standards that are nearly a century old, he had an answer with which I found it hard to disagree.

“Young people think that the world that they come into, they don’t see it connected some kind of way. They think it starts when they get there. So first of all, that’s a lie. Secondly, nothing else is like that. No other genre of music. When you go to school for classical music, and you’re gonna go compose, nobody’s gonna tell you, don’t study Bach. ‘That’s hundreds of years ago; you don’t need that, let’s just go right to Hindemith or Edgard Varèse.’ You’re not gonna do that. If you’re gonna learn composing, you’re gonna go to school and you’re gonna learn how to write a fugue, you’re gonna learn how to write contrapuntally, you’re gonna learn how to write like Bach. After you finish school, you might not want to write like Bach, but you’re gonna know how to write like that. You’re gonna learn everything about all of it. And if you want to write like Stravinsky, fine. But you’re gonna learn about Mendelsohn, you’re gonna learn about Scriabin, you’re gonna learn about Chopin. Why is it that when it comes to jazz music, all of a sudden the approach to scholarship is not the same? ‘Oh, I’m not gonna learn about Scott Joplin,’ but you’ll go to classical music school and learn about something from 400 years ago. But if someone says ‘Go learn this Jelly Roll Morton solo,’ oh no, I don’t want to do that, that’s old stuff. But you don’t mind doing a Chopin solo written out hundreds of years ago. Why do you treat jazz differently than classical music?”

What he’s saying reveals a tremendous amount about how Black art is treated in American culture… even by Black artists. A mindset that consistently valorizes the new can all too easily turn into a deliberate washing away of the past. That’s when you see ideas like references to jazz as “America’s classical music” derided as corny and uncool. Or, worse yet, as an attempt to “gentrify” something that was (allegedly) meant to be vernacular music of the masses. (It wasn’t. Jazz musicians have always been either highly educated or brilliant autodidacts, studying and absorbing all they could and seeking to expand their work onto ever broader canvases. The history of this art form is a history of misunderstanding, mischaracterization, and disrespect… and of musical geniuses finding ways around every obstacle laid in their paths.) Like I said, I don’t love bebop myself; I don’t listen to it strictly for my own pleasure nearly as often as I listen to other jazz styles. But do I believe that a guy like Charles McPherson knows more about the music and its history and value than I ever will? And do I believe that younger musicians should absolutely study it, even if they choose not to play in that style themselves? Absolutely.

