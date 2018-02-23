Features
Credit:
Shervin Lainez
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – February 2018
This time last year, I read Bob Porter's
Soul Jazz
, a really interesting book that provided a kind of alternate history of jazz from the…
Phil Freeman
|
February 23, 2018 - 9:09 am
Credit:
Dr. Lonnie Smith (photographer: Mark Sheldon)
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – January 2018
Welcome to Ugly Beauty, Year Two. Writing this column last year was a genuine thrill, almost entirely because of the people who read it and…
Phil Freeman
|
January 22, 2018 - 1:26 pm
Sounding Board
Looking Back On The Legacy Of D-Beat & 10 Years Of Disfear’s Masterpiece
Live The Storm
Like the Bo Diddley beat or the Amen break, the D-beat is one of the foundational rhythms of modern music. This simple, pounding drum pattern,…
Phil Freeman
|
January 22, 2018 - 10:33 am
Credit:
Jude Goergen
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – December 2017
Sunny Murray died 12/8, at the age of 81, in Paris, where he’d lived for decades. Murray was one of the most important drummers in…
Phil Freeman
|
December 26, 2017 - 8:34 am
2017 In Review
The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017
Jazz had an amazing 2017. It was the music’s centennial—the Original Dixieland Jass Band’s "Dixie Jass Band One Step" and "Livery Stable Blues" were recorded…
Phil Freeman
|
December 13, 2017 - 12:21 pm
Credit:
Vincent Herring photographed by Jimmy Katz
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – November 2017
A week ago, on November 10, I caught guitarist John McLaughlin's farewell US tour at NJPAC in Newark, NJ. I haven't paid much attention to…
Phil Freeman
|
November 17, 2017 - 4:33 pm
The Anniversary
Reload
Turns 20
"Lars and Kirk drove on those records. The whole 'We need to reinvent ourselves' topic was up. Image is not an evil thing for me,…
Phil Freeman
|
November 17, 2017 - 1:23 pm
Credit:
Brigitte Engl / Getty
Sounding Board
Remembering Celtic Frost’s Martin Ain
Martin Eric Stricker was 16 when he and his friend Tom Gabriel Fischer formed Hellhammer. They were teenagers in Nürensdorf, a town outside Zurich, Switzerland…
Phil Freeman
|
October 24, 2017 - 10:17 am
Credit:
Wadada Leo Smith photographed by Jori Grönroos
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – October 2017
On Friday, October 6, the Art Ensemble Of Chicago played their first New York show since 2004. The last time they were in town, original…
Phil Freeman
|
October 20, 2017 - 11:49 am
Credit:
Estate Of Keith Morris / Getty
Sounding Board
American Standards: Why Everybody Loves Tom Petty
Tom Petty wrote great rock 'n' roll songs for 40 years. His 1993
Greatest Hits
album has 18 tracks, and you know at least 16…
Phil Freeman
|
October 3, 2017 - 11:52 am
Credit:
Kamasi Washington via Technique Publicity
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – September 2017
I don't really listen to podcasts. I've never been converted to the format for several reasons. The first of those is that I don't have…
Phil Freeman
|
September 22, 2017 - 10:08 am
Interview
Last Of The Multi-Platinum Post-Grunge Bands: Creed Talk
My Own Prison
At 20
The US record industry was doing numbers in the late 1990s that seem incomprehensible now. The year 2000 was the all-time peak, with 785 million…
Phil Freeman
|
August 25, 2017 - 11:46 am
Credit:
Vijay Iyer Sextet photo by Lynne Harty, courtesy of ECM Records
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – August 2017
One of the first lessons I learned when I was first getting into jazz, back at the dawn of time, was Follow The Sidemen. If…
Phil Freeman
|
August 18, 2017 - 3:10 pm
Credit:
Michael Crommett
Ugly Beauty
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – July 2017
Joe Fields died earlier this month, on 7/12. He was 88. You've probably never heard of him; I hadn't until the news of his death…
Phil Freeman
|
July 21, 2017 - 1:37 pm
Credit:
KMazur/WireImage/Getty
Sounding Board
Against All Odds, Linkin Park Were America’s Last Huge Rock Band
During the late '90s and early '00s, I was one of
Alternative Press
magazine's nü-metal correspondents. The publisher and editors didn't really favor the music…
Phil Freeman
|
July 21, 2017 - 11:58 am
Comments from Phil Freeman
Is that true? I mean, my money would be on Barbra Streisand or someone like that.
+2
|
March 2, 2018
on
Ray Of Light
Turns 20
I need to listen to that Mergia album. What I've read about it has me very intrigued.
0
|
February 28, 2018
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – February 2018
I like this a lot. Bonehead slam metal with "oh my god, what's wrong with the toilet?" vocals, when done well, is one of my favorite things in the world, and this is really good.
+6
|
February 28, 2018
on
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018
"We see this all the time as new generations of critics and artists emerge to replace the old guard" - Mtume, the percussionist in Miles Davis's 1970s band, has actually said that they needed to wait for a new generation of critics to come along for albums like Agharta and On The Corner to be appreciated for what they were, instead of hated for what they weren't.
+9
|
February 28, 2018
on
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018
I don't like the new Therion that much either (and I'm a guy who likes Rhapsody of Fire AND Judas Priest's Nostradamus), but your larger point about bands like this getting written out of metal history by critics is very important. Something similar goes on in jazz, and I talked about it in this month's Ugly Beauty column after reading a whole book on 1970s jazz that dealt almost exclusively with the avant-garde figures from that era, totally ignoring the groups that actually sold records (back when jazz records occasionally sold). I guess if your band is doing really well, it's easy to shrug off a lack of critical appreciation, but it does tend to screw with history.
+7
|
February 28, 2018
on
The Black Market: The Month In Metal – February 2018
Hey, I still like the first 3 Coldplay albums.
+3
|
February 23, 2018
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – February 2018
I like the new Tribulation a lot. I saw them open for Cannibal Corpse and Behemoth, and they were great. I don't like the dude's vocals at all, but the music is glorious. The new Agrimonia is also really, really good - a mix of Swedish death metal and goth that makes 12-minute songs work somehow? In non-metal news, the second Marmozets album comes out today, too, and it rules. They used to be screamy math-rock, and they're still sort of that, but they write ballads every once in a while now, too.
+2
|
January 26, 2018
on
Album Of The Week: Tribulation
Down Below
I'm actually gonna be talking about that album next month, I think, because as of now it's not streaming anywhere, and the only place you can buy it is on iTunes or through their own webstore - it's not even available on Amazon.
+3
|
January 23, 2018
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – January 2018
Wormed and Obituary. (The Obituary album that came out this year was totally crushing, and Wormed have one of the most amazing vocalists either of us has ever heard.)
+5
|
December 26, 2017
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – December 2017
Yeah, I like basically all of those. I didn't consider the Graves album, for the record, because an earlier, shorter, self-released version (it had only four long tracks) came out in 2016. I heard that one - interviewed him at the time, too - but then when Motema picked it up for release in 2017, I'd kinda moved past it, I guess. I heard that band really blew people away at this year's Detroit Jazz Festival, though.
0
|
December 13, 2017
on
The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017
I'm not familiar with it, but am gonna check it out on Spotify. I'll offer you a recommendation in return: South African pianist/bandleader Nduduzo Makhathini's Ikhambi, which came out in late September (but I just heard it this week). Really good stuff in the vein of Pharoah Sanders/non-devotional Alice Coltrane, with occasional vocals.
+3
|
December 13, 2017
on
The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017
Thanks to everyone who's been reading Ugly Beauty all year. There will be a December column, and I'm looking forward to 2018. Already got the GoGo Penguin album arglebargle and Rentaballoon mentioned, and Walter Smith III (saxophonist on Ambrose Akinmusire's albums) has a new one coming, too.
+7
|
December 13, 2017
on
The Best Jazz Albums Of 2017
I believe he's easing back on extended touring 'cause he's 75. There may be health issues as well, but I'm not 100% on that.
+5
|
November 18, 2017
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – November 2017
I'd never (consciously) heard him before that McLaughlin show. (I'm POSITIVE I'd heard him before that without knowing it, because I used to edit Metal Edge magazine, which shared office space with Relix, and there was definitely some Widespread Panic coming out of the office stereo, though I wouldn't have recognized it at the time.)
+4
|
November 17, 2017
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – November 2017
I talk about the ECM news a little bit in this month's Ugly Beauty column - what's great about it is that it's ECM's WHOLE catalog, so you get all the weird shit they put out in the '70s in addition to all the chill(y) Nordic stuff people seem to know them for. I swear, having that stuff is worth my $10 monthly subscription fee all by itself.
+4
|
November 17, 2017
on
Reload
Turns 20
I need to check out that Indo-Pak Coalition record. I hear it's a lot more "rock"/"fusion" than their earlier stuff.
+2
|
October 20, 2017
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – October 2017
Yeah, it's out next Friday.
+4
|
September 22, 2017
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – September 2017
Ghostemane sounds a lot like Death Grips to me. It's not bad. I appreciate that all the songs are two minutes long, 'cause that seems to be right about where I start thinking I've had enough.
+1
|
September 15, 2017
on
Thanks To Ghostemane, Industrial And Metal Are Rap Now
Yeah, I had never heard of them and had to look them up on Wikipedia. Still haven't heard any of their music.
+2
|
August 25, 2017
on
Last Of The Multi-Platinum Post-Grunge Bands: Creed Talk
My Own Prison
At 20
Yeah, I could definitely see Towner appealing to, say, a John Fahey fan.
+3
|
July 21, 2017
on
Ugly Beauty: The Month In Jazz – July 2017
More Comments »
