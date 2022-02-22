Enumclaw became one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 by mining the sounds of the ’90s on their debut Jimbo Demo EP. Now they’re fast-forwarding just a bit to the turn of the millennium with their new single “2022,” which comes with a John Peterson-directed music video.

“When we were about to shoot the ‘Fast N All’ video someone called me a narcissist and it made me have a panic attack,” band leader Aramis Johnson said in a statement. “Once I calmed down I wrote ‘2002’ kinda trying to be sarcastic about how I wake up everyday and try to be the worst possible human. Then when I talked to John the director, I wanted to communicate in the video a chaotic feel and how I wanted to take that narcissist perspective and put it into the spirit of the visual and song.”

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Larimer Lounge *

02/23 San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

02/24 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

02/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

02/27 Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room *

03/03 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

03/04 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

03/05 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

03/11-20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/26 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

04/30 Edinburgh, UK Stag & Dagger @ Sneaky Petes

05/01 Glasgow, UK Stag & Dagger @ Broadcast

05/03 Dublin, Ireland @ The Cellar

05/04 Leicester, UK @ Firebug

05/05 London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

05/06 London, UK @ Peckham Audio

05/07 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

05/09 Liverpool, UK @ Zanzibar

05/11 Manchester UK @ Yes

05/12 Brighton, UK The Great Escape @ Green Door Store

05/13 Margate, UK @ Elsewhere

05/14 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell “In Colour”

05/15 Birmingham, UK @ This Is Tmrw Presents: Kill Yr Idols

05/18 Paris, FR @ Supersonic ^

05/19 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^

05/20 Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

07/22-24 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

* = w/ Naked Giants

^ = w/ Illuminati Hotties

“2002” is out now via Luminelle Recordings.