There is something beautifully ballsy about covering a canonical Nirvana classic and then making that cover the B-side to your version of a damn Keith Urban song. That’s what Mackenzie Scott, the New York-based indie rocker who records as Torres, has just done. Last year, Torres released her excellent album Thirstier. Today, she’s followed that LP with her versions of “Making Memories Of Us” and “All Apologies.”

Torres has never made a secret of her affection for country music, so it’s not really out of character for Torres to give an honest, affectionate reading of a Keith Urban song. The plain, straightforward love song “Making Memories Of Us” was written by Rodney Crowell and first recorded by Tracy Byrd, but Urban, the Australian country sensation and future Nicole Kidman husband, released the definitive version of the song, taking it to the top of the country chart in 2005. Meanwhile, you already know about Nirvana’s “All Apologies” — last song on In Utero, prettiest song on a self-consciously ugly album, all in all is all we are, etc.

In a new two-song Bandcamp single, Torres has covered both “Making Memories Of Us” and “All Apologies,” delivering both songs with an equal level of affection and gravitas. Both songs clearly mean a lot to her. Both covers are spare and raw, with Torres accompanying herself on electric guitar and with no other musicians. You can listen to both of them, along with the Keith Urban and Nirvana originals, below.

<a href="https://torrestorrestorres.bandcamp.com/album/making-memories-of-us-all-apologies">Making Memories of Us / All Apologies by Torres</a>

Torres’ “Making Memories Of Us” b/w “All Apologies” single is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.