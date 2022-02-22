Radiator Hospital & The Goodbye Party Team Up For New Album The Sound Of The Afterglows

Way back in 2016, Philadelphia power-poppers Sam Cook-Parrott and Michael Cantor — who, respectively, lead their projects Radiator Hospital and the Goodbye Party — got together to record an album as the Afterglows. Six years later, the pair are back at it again with The Sound Of The Afterglows, eight tracks worth of warm and melodic home-spun rock songs that were recorded over the past couple months.

The Goodbye Party released a new project, Stray Sparks, last year. Radiator Hospital’s most recent album was 2019’s Music For Daydreaming.

Check out The Sound Of The Afterglows below.

The Sound Of The Afterglows is out now.

