Girlpool – “Dragging My Life Into A Dream”

Girlpool announced their new album Forgiveness last month. It’ll be out in April and feature the previously released songs “Faultline” and “Lie Love Lullaby,” both of which moved beyond the duo’s familiar indie-rock roots into slicker, poppier, more ambitious territory.

“A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I experienced frustration and pain, and struggling to hold a lot of complexity in my emotions” Avery Tucker says. “Writing Forgiveness helped me fit all those pieces into an acceptance: that my fate pushes me exactly where I need to go.” Harmony Tividad adds, “A lot of life feels like unavoidable experiences to me. To me, Forgiveness is about accepting that concept. It’s about forgiving reality for having to be exactly what it is all the time.”

New song “Dragging My Life Into A Dream,” out today, is an Avery Tucker joint. “I wrote ‘Dragging My Life Into a Dream’ after going out to a party,” Tucker says. “I had spent the last year confronting being on my own in a way I had been avoiding for a long time. Although I knew that I was growing and still needed to heal from past relationships, I missed feeling connected to somebody and inspired. This song is about romanticizing a past time and also longing for my heart to feel open and innocent again.” Listen below.

Forgiveness is out 4/29 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.