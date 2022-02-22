Here’s The First Look At Daniel Radcliffe In The Weird Al Biopic

Roku

News February 22, 2022 6:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Here’s The First Look At Daniel Radcliffe In The Weird Al Biopic

Roku

News February 22, 2022 6:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last month, it was announced that Daniel Radcliffe would play the titular role in the forthcoming Roku Channel film Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story, a biopic of the comedy-rock icon Yankovic. Now, we have a first look as Radcliffe in character as Yankovic, and boy it does not disappoint.

Yankovic himself has been posting some delightful behind-the-scenes updates about filming. Sharing a picture of Radcliffe in costume, he recently wrote: “It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out.”

As previously discussed, Yankovic co-wrote the film with Eric Appel, who also serves as director. Yankovic also recently shared a picture of the script on Twitter, captioning: “SHOOT DAY #7: Oh man, I am really, REALLY going to get in trouble with @TheRokuChannel over this, but I’m just so proud of this script, and I wanted to leak part of it. So…🚨SPOILER ALERT🚨… This is the ACTUAL ENDING of #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory.” The picture? Just the words “Cut to BLACK. CREDIT CRAWL BEGINS.” Wah-wahhh.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Again”

5 days ago 0

Watch Mitski Play Laurel Hell Songs Live For The First Time At Asheville Tour Opener

5 days ago 0

Paul McCartney Announces 2022 Tour Dates

5 days ago 0

Visions Turns 10

5 days ago 0

Kid Cudi & Nigo – “Want It Bad”

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest