Here’s The First Look At Daniel Radcliffe In The Weird Al Biopic

Last month, it was announced that Daniel Radcliffe would play the titular role in the forthcoming Roku Channel film Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story, a biopic of the comedy-rock icon Yankovic. Now, we have a first look as Radcliffe in character as Yankovic, and boy it does not disappoint.

Yankovic himself has been posting some delightful behind-the-scenes updates about filming. Sharing a picture of Radcliffe in costume, he recently wrote: “It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out.”

As previously discussed, Yankovic co-wrote the film with Eric Appel, who also serves as director. Yankovic also recently shared a picture of the script on Twitter, captioning: “SHOOT DAY #7: Oh man, I am really, REALLY going to get in trouble with @TheRokuChannel over this, but I’m just so proud of this script, and I wanted to leak part of it. So…🚨SPOILER ALERT🚨… This is the ACTUAL ENDING of #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory.” The picture? Just the words “Cut to BLACK. CREDIT CRAWL BEGINS.” Wah-wahhh.