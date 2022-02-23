Tool’s Deluxe Fear Inoculum Is Only $750, Opiate Reissue Coming Too

Earlier this week, the members of Tool found a way to royally piss off their famously devoted fanbase. At recent live shows, Tool sold a deluxe signed vinyl edition of Fear Inoculum, their 2019 comeback album, for a sticker-shocking price of $810. (It was only available to fans who bought Toolarmy fan-club VIP tickets to the shows, which significantly increases that already-inflated price.) But, as one Reddit thread now points out, at a later show the vinyl was only $750 because that venue did not add sales tax. With the extra $60 you could buy yourself a whole tank of gas, almost.

In other news regarding Tool selling consumer goods, the band has just announced a deluxe reissue of their 1992 debut EP Opiate. According to a press release, the new Opiate² will feature “a re-imagined and extended version of the EP’s title track and an accompanying short film.” Tool’s Adam Jones worked with visual artist Dominic Hailstone on the 10-minute short film, which will be the first Tool music video in 15 years.

Opiate² is out 3/1 on RCA, with a physical edition coming 3/18. The physical version of Opiate2 will include a Blu-Ray and a 46-page book. It probably won’t be cheap!