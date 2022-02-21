Tool Enrage Fans By Selling Signed Vinyl For $810

Tool fans are a committed bunch. This is, after all, a band who went 13 years without releasing an album, then came back with a towering 80-minute slab of prog-metal, and the band’s fans pushed that album to #1 on the Billboard album charts. The members of Tool might publicly squabble with one another and give conflicting reports about the progress of their newest music, and fans will continue following all the threads religiously. Tool kept their music off of streaming services for years, and that didn’t dent their fans’ enthusiasm, either. But Tool may have found the upper limit of their fans’ goodwill: A signed LP that costs more than a high-end dishwasher.

Last night on Tool’s Instagram, the band announced plans to sell an Ultra Deluxe vinyl version of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum at live shows. The album is available only to fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to the forthcoming dates on their tour. The set includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl, with music on one side and etched art on the other. The sets have been autographed, and they’ve got fancy packaging. Tool are selling those records for $810.

Even within their famously devoted core of fans, that pricetag is a little bit much. Here is one Reddit thread of Tool fans getting pissed off about the increasing financial cost of being a Tool fan. Here is another thread. If you look around online, you will find a whole lot of people who like the idea of owning Tool vinyl but who are pissed off at the mere idea of blowing multiple car payments to get it. Bands have incurred full-scale fan revolts for lesser offenses.