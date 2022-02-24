Next month, the unpredictable Spanish pop star Rosalía will release her new album MOTOMAMI, the long-awaited follow-up to her triumphant 2018 breakout El Mal Querer. The promotional engines are heating up. Rosalía will appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month. She’s already shared two early tracks, the Weeknd collab “La Fama” and the reggaeton-edged “Saoko.” Today, she’s dropped a third single.

“Chicken Teriyaki,” much like “Saoko” is a hard, fun party song that’s a whole lot closer to straight-up reggaeton than to the mutant flamenco that Rosalía made on El Mal Querer. On the two-minute track, she raps about visiting New York to blow money on jewelry and claims that she’s “chula como Mike Dean.” Rosalía’s listed co-writers on the track include past collaborators El Guincho and Sky Rompiendo, reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro, and genuine wildcard Q-Tip.

The Tanu Muino-directed “Chicken Teriyaki” video is a big, bright, elaborately choreographed dance party that reminds me of the first scene from Climax. Check it out below.

MOTOMAMI is out 3/18. Pre-order it here.