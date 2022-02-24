Rosalía – “Chicken Teriyaki”

New Music February 24, 2022 By Tom Breihan
New Music February 24, 2022 By Tom Breihan
Next month, the unpredictable Spanish pop star Rosalía will release her new album MOTOMAMI, the long-awaited follow-up to her triumphant 2018 breakout El Mal Querer. The promotional engines are heating up. Rosalía will appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month. She’s already shared two early tracks, the Weeknd collab “La Fama” and the reggaeton-edged “Saoko.” Today, she’s dropped a third single.

“Chicken Teriyaki,” much like “Saoko” is a hard, fun party song that’s a whole lot closer to straight-up reggaeton than to the mutant flamenco that Rosalía made on El Mal Querer. On the two-minute track, she raps about visiting New York to blow money on jewelry and claims that she’s “chula como Mike Dean.” Rosalía’s listed co-writers on the track include past collaborators El Guincho and Sky Rompiendo, reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro, and genuine wildcard Q-Tip.

The Tanu Muino-directed “Chicken Teriyaki” video is a big, bright, elaborately choreographed dance party that reminds me of the first scene from Climax. Check it out below.

MOTOMAMI is out 3/18. Pre-order it here.

