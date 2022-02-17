Charli XCX, Rosalía Playing Saturday Night Live Next Month

Charli XCX, Rosalía Playing Saturday Night Live Next Month

Saturday Night Live has announced its next round of musical guests. Charli XCX will perform on March 5 opposite host Oscar Isaac. Charli was originally supposed to appear on the show in December, but the performance was cancelled at the last minute due to a COVID-19 spike. Her new album, Crash, is due out on March 18.

And Rosalía will be on the March 12 episode opposite host Zoë Kravitz. It’ll be her solo Saturday Night Live debut, though she appeared last year to perform with Bad Bunny. Her new album, Motomami, is also out on March 18.

LCD Soundsystem, whose appearance was announced last month, will perform before both of them on February 25.

