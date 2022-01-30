Watch Katy Perry Return To SNL With Dancing Penis Toadstools

January 30, 2022

Katy Perry returned to Saturday Night Live for the fourth time as a musical guest to perform two tracks. She was joined by the Swedish DJ Alesso for last year’s single “When I’m Gone”; also on stage for that were some dancing penis-looking toadstools. And then she did “Never Really Over,” off her most recent album Smile. Perry is currently in the middle of a Las Vegas residency. Here are those SNL performances:

During last night’s show, SNL announced that LCD Soundsystem will perform on the show on February 26 with host John Mulaney, who will join the Five-Timers Club with this appearance:

