Someone has to be excited to go on Ellen, right? Back in 2020, the bright and charming electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso were in the unenviable position of trying to promote a new album amidst lockdown restrictions. They did their best. Now that people are able to travel around and do things in-person a little more, Sylvan Esso are in the unenviable position of trying to promote an album that’s almost two years old. They’re doing their best there, too, and those efforts brought them to Ellen today. They seemed happy to be there.

In her intro, Ellen DeGeneres said that this performance was Sylvan Esso’s daytime TV debut, and when has Ellen ever lied to us? The duo performed “Numb,” a deep cut from their Free Love album, and they put everything into it. Sylvan Esso have been playing festivals for nearly a decade, and they know how to get a crowd going. Amelia Meath was always an energetic, fully engaged frontwoman, but now she comes off as a star. She can dance, and her presence brings real joy to something as rote as an Ellen performance. Check it out below.

Free Love is out now on Loma Vista.