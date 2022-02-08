The world has changed, in good ways, since August of 2020. Back then, North Carolina blee-folk duo Sylvan Esso were attempting to promote their album Free Love, and the pandemic forced them to come up with unconventional ways to do it. When Sylvan Esso were musical guests on Samatha Bee’s Full Frontal, Amelia Meath sang the group’s single “Ferris Wheel” from the back of a pickup truck as it ambled down a rural road. It was one of the coolest remote performances of that whole COVID era. Now, a year and a half later, Sylvan Esso are once again performing “Ferris Wheel” on a late-night show, but they’re doing it the normal way.

On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sylvan Esso were on hand to do “Ferris Wheel” live in the studio. They did a good job with it. Sylvan Esso’s live show is better than the whole singer-plus-DJ setup might lead you to think. Part of that is because club crowds go off for this group, and you obviously don’t get that in a late-night performance. But you do get Amelia Meath’s enthusiastic dance moves and weirdo charisma, and both of those were fully evident in the Kimmel performance. Check it out below.

Free Love is out now on Loma Vista.