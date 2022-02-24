Weird Al Launches Pinball Machine

News February 24, 2022
Weird Al Launches Pinball Machine

By James Rettig
Weird Al Yankovic is getting his own pinball machine. Yankovic has partnered with the modular pinball manufacturer Multimorphic for a pinball game called Weird Al’s Museum Of Natural Hilarity. which is available in a standard and limited edition. The machine features 17 different Weird Al songs — including “White & Nerdy,” “Like A Surgeon,” and “Word Crimes” — and over 2000 custom callouts from Al. The playfield also includes nods to Weird Al videos and comedy bits over the years. Such as: a “ball-locking replica of the ‘UHF’ camera,” a “spiral staircase ramp surround[ing] a motorized hamster wheel lock,” and a “second-level playfield with the Little Hungry One Cafe.” Sounds fun!

Earlier this week, we got an official first look at Daniel Radcliffe portraying Weird Al in an upcoming biopic.

Check out a trailer for the pinball machine below.

